Death Toll in Kabul Blast Rises to 8 People, Over 30 Others Wounded - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) At least eight people were killed and 33 others were injured as a bombing hit the Afghan capital of Kabul in the early hours of Friday, the Afghan Public Health Ministry's spokesman said.

"[A many as] 33 people have been wounded and 8 more were killed in today's explosion in PD 3rd of Kabul city.

Wounded patients have been receiving the required medical and surgical treatment," Wahidullah Mayar said on Twitter.

The explosion took place at the entrance to Kabul University.

Local media reported that several students were standing outside the building when the bombing occurred.