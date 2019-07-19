UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Kabul Blast Rises To 8 People, Over 30 Others Wounded - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 11:50 AM

Death Toll in Kabul Blast Rises to 8 People, Over 30 Others Wounded - Health Ministry

At least eight people were killed and 33 others were injured as a bombing hit the Afghan capital of Kabul in the early hours of Friday, the Afghan Public Health Ministry's spokesman said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) At least eight people were killed and 33 others were injured as a bombing hit the Afghan capital of Kabul in the early hours of Friday, the Afghan Public Health Ministry's spokesman said.

"[A many as] 33 people have been wounded and 8 more were killed in today's explosion in PD 3rd of Kabul city.

Wounded patients have been receiving the required medical and surgical treatment," Wahidullah Mayar said on Twitter.

The explosion took place at the entrance to Kabul University.

Local media reported that several students were standing outside the building when the bombing occurred.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Kabul Twitter Media

Recent Stories

Moscow on Reports on Downed Iranian Drone: Conflic ..

16 minutes ago

Five Reasons Why HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 is the Best ..

19 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 19, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE seeks to enhance dialogue with Russia: Fahim A ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Finnish FM discuss latest regio ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.