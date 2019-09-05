UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Kabul Car Bomb Blast Climbs To 10 - Afghan Interior Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 03:14 PM

Death Toll in Kabul Car Bomb Blast Climbs to 10 - Afghan Interior Ministry

Ten people were killed and 42 others were injured as a result of Thursday's car bomb explosion in Kabul, the Afghan Interior Ministry said

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Ten people were killed and 42 others were injured as a result of Thursday's car bomb explosion in Kabul, the Afghan Interior Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the ministry's spokesman said that there was an explosion in the police district 9 (PD9) of Kabul at 10:10 a.m.

local time (05:40 GMT). The Afghan Health Ministry previously said that at least five people died.

"Ten people killed and 42 others injured in terrorist attack in Kabul," the ministry said.

On Monday, the PD9 district was hit by another explosion, which killed 16 people and injured 119 more. The Taliban movement has claimed responsibility for that attack.

