Death Toll In Kabul Wedding Blast Rises To 63, Over 180 Injured - Reports

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 08:50 AM



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) The death toll in an explosion that took place at a wedding hall in Kabul has risen to 63, local Tolo News media outlet reported, citing the Afghan Interior Ministry.

Earlier, the same news outlet reported, citing sources, that at least 40 people were killed in the blast.

An explosion took place at a wedding reception in the west of Afghanistan's capital at 10:40 p.m. local time (18:10 GMT). After the blast, the Afghan Interior Ministry said that all of the injured people were transported to a hospital.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

