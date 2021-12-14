Death Toll in Kentucky Tornadoes Rises to 74 - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) At least 74 people died in tornadoes that touched down in the US state of Kentucky over the weekend, Governor Andy Beshear said during a press conference.

"Our newest estimate on deaths .

.. we are now up to 74 Kentuckians that we have lost," Beshear said on Monday.

Late on Friday and on Saturday, a series of tornadoes went through the central and southern United States, leaving behind a trail of destruction and casualties.