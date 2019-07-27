Death Toll in Kyoto Anime Studio Arson Attack Rises to 35 - Reports

The number of people killed in a major arson attack on Japan's Kyoto Animation studio last week has reached 35 as another man had died while being treated at a hospital, local media reported on Saturday

The man, aged between 20 and 30 and likely an employee of the studio, has succumbed to his burns, the Kyodo news agency said.

Last Thursday, the Kyoto Animation studio, also known as KyoAni, was set on fire after a man poured and ignited what later appeared to be gasoline around the building. At least 70 people were trapped in the burning building. Police have identified the arson suspect as 41-year-old Shinji Aoba.

The suspect himself is currently at a hospital in a serious condition with severe burns, according to Kyodo.

Investigators searched Aoba's home and found KyoAni anime products, which are currently the only clue connecting him to the incident, the report added with a reference to investigative sources.

According to KyoAni President Hideaki Hatta, his company had repeatedly received emails with threats.

The attack has become the nation's second-worst mass murder in the post-war history, preceded by the 2001 arson at the Myojo 56 building in Tokyo, which left 44 people dead.