Death Toll In Kyoto Anime Studio Fire Reaches 12 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 03:41 PM

Death Toll in Kyoto Anime Studio Fire Reaches 12 - Reports

A dozen people have been confirmed to have died in a fire broke out at an animation studio in Japan's Kyoto, while over 30 more have been wounded, local media reported on Thursday

According to Kyodo news agency, at least 36 people have been injured in the fire and taken to a hospital.

According to Kyodo news agency, at least 36 people have been injured in the fire and taken to a hospital.

Previous reports said, citing police and rescuers, that at least 10 people had been killed in a suspected arson attack.

The NHK broadcaster reported that the fire had broken out on Thursday morning at a three-storey building belonging to the studio after a man poured what appeared to be gasoline around the building. The suspect was reportedly injured and detained.

