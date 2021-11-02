Death toll in Lagos building collapse rises to 15: emergency services

(@FahadShabbir)

Lagos, Nov 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The death toll from the collapse of a high-rise building in the wealthy Ikoyi area of Nigeria's commercial hub Lagos has risen to 15, the emergency services said Tuesday.

"We have recovered more bodies.

The death toll now stands at 15, while nine were pulled out alive," Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency told AFP following the collapse on Monday of the 21-storey building under construction. Rescue operations were still under way.