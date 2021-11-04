UrduPoint.com

Death Toll In Lagos High-rise Collapse Rises To 36: Emergency Services

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 02:11 PM

Death toll in Lagos high-rise collapse rises to 36: emergency services

The death toll in a collapsed high-rise in an upscale area of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos has risen to 36, the emergency services said Thursday

Lagos, Nov 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The death toll in a collapsed high-rise in an upscale area of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos has risen to 36, the emergency services said Thursday.

"So far, 36 people -- 33 males and three females -- have been confirmed dead, while there were nine survivors," Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, general manager of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) told AFP.

