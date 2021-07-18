UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Landslide In Central Japan In Early July Rises To 15 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 11:00 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) The death toll in a mudslide that had occurred at a hot spring resort in Japan's city of Atami in early July has grown to 15, Japanese media reported on Sunday, citing local authorities.

Previous reports indicated that 13 people were killed in the disaster.

The Atami authorities have confirmed two more deaths, the Kyodo news agency reported, adding that 14 people are still missing.

Rescue teams also found another body in the area hit by the mudslide but it is yet to be established whether the person's death was caused by the disaster, Kyodo added.

Some 1,300 police officers, firefighters and Self-Defense Forces are still searching the area of the landslide in hopes of finding all the people missing.

The powerful landslide descended on July 3 as a result of heavy rain along the Pacific coast of Japan. Over 35,500 people had to evacuate due to the high risk of new mudslides.

