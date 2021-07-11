UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Landslide In Central Japan Rises To 10 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 07:10 PM

Death Toll in Landslide in Central Japan Rises to 10 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) The death toll in a mudslide that had occurred at a hot spring resort in the city of Atami last week rose to 10 people, Japanese media reported Sunday, citing local authorities.

Eighteen people remain missing, according to Kyodo news Agency.

Police officers, firefighters and Self-Defense Forces are still searching the area of the landslide in hopes of finding all the people missing.

The landslide occurred on July 3 as a result of heavy rain along the Pacific coast of Japan. Over 35,500 people had to evacuate due to the high risk of new mudslides.

Related Topics

Japan July Sunday Media All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Ports launches second edition of Atliq P ..

3 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi awards full scholarship to blind S ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,518 new COVID-19 cases, 1,490 reco ..

4 hours ago

UAE Ambassador to Austria participates in Arab Amb ..

5 hours ago

Arab Health and Medlab Middle East generates over ..

6 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives outgoing Luxembourg Am ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.