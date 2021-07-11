Death Toll in Landslide in Central Japan Rises to 10 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) The death toll in a mudslide that had occurred at a hot spring resort in the city of Atami last week rose to 10 people, Japanese media reported Sunday, citing local authorities.

Eighteen people remain missing, according to Kyodo news Agency.

Police officers, firefighters and Self-Defense Forces are still searching the area of the landslide in hopes of finding all the people missing.

The landslide occurred on July 3 as a result of heavy rain along the Pacific coast of Japan. Over 35,500 people had to evacuate due to the high risk of new mudslides.