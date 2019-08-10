Death Toll in Landslide in Southeastern Myanmar Jumps to 29 - Reports

(@imziishan)

The number of people killed in a monsoon-triggered landslide in Mon State in southeastern Myanmar has risen to 29, Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday, citing the Myanmar Fire Services Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) The number of people killed in a monsoon-triggered landslide in Mon State in southeastern Myanmar has risen to 29, Xinhua news Agency reported on Saturday, citing the Myanmar Fire Services Department.

On Friday, the mountainside of Ma-lat Mountain collapsed due to heavy monsoon downpour burying local residents, buildings and vehicles in Paung town.

"Search and rescue operations have been carried out to hunt for more survivors and retrieve bodies which were swamped by deluge of mud, rocks from the collapse," an official from the department told the agency.

A total of 47 people have been rescued from the landslide, according to Paung official U Zaw Moe Aung.

Myanmar has been hit with heavy rains during this year's monsoon season. Over 105,000 people in the country have been displaced due to floods since late June, according to the data from the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.