Death Toll in Landslide in Southeastern Myanmar Increases to 41 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) The number of people killed in a monsoon-triggered landslide in the Mon State in southeastern Myanmar has increased up to 41, the Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Myanmar Fire Services Department.

Earlier reports said that 29 people had been killed by the disaster.

On Friday, the mountainside of Ma-lat Mountain collapsed due to heavy monsoon downpour burying local residents, buildings and vehicles in Paung town.

Myanmar has been hit with heavy rains during this year's monsoon season. Over 105,000 people in the country have been displaced due to floods since late June, according to the data from the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.