Death Toll in Landslide in Southeastern Myanmar Increases to 51 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) The number of people killed in a monsoon-triggered landslide in Mon State in southeastern Myanmar has increased up to 51, the Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday, citing Myanmar Fire Services Department.

Earlier reports said that 41 people had been killed by the disaster.

On Friday, the mountainside of Ma-lat mountain buried local residents, buildings and vehicles in the town of Paung after collapsing due to heavy monsoon downpour.

Myanmar has been hit with heavy rains during this year's monsoon season. Over 105,000 people in the country have been displaced due to floods since late June, according to the data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.