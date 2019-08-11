UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Landslide In Southeastern Myanmar Increases To 51 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 06:10 PM

Death Toll in Landslide in Southeastern Myanmar Increases to 51 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2019) The number of people killed in a monsoon-triggered landslide in Mon State in southeastern Myanmar has increased up to 51, the Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday, citing Myanmar Fire Services Department.

Earlier reports said that 41 people had been killed by the disaster.

On Friday, the mountainside of Ma-lat mountain buried local residents, buildings and vehicles in the town of Paung  after collapsing due to heavy monsoon downpour.

Myanmar has been hit with heavy rains during this year's monsoon season. Over 105,000 people in the country have been displaced due to floods since late June, according to the data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Related Topics

Fire United Nations Vehicles Myanmar June Sunday From Rains

Recent Stories

41.3 million passengers thru Dubai International i ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid well-wishers

6 hours ago

UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islam ..

6 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah performs Eid prayer at Gra ..

7 hours ago

Crown Prince of Sharjah performs Eid prayer at Al ..

7 hours ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain performs Eid Al Adha praye ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.