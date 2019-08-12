Death Toll in Landslide in Southeastern Myanmar Rises to 59 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) The number of people killed in a monsoon-triggered landslide in Mon State in southeastern Myanmar has increased up to 59, the Xinhua news agency reported on Monday, citing Myanmar Fire Services Department.

On Friday, the mountainside of Ma-lat mountain buried local residents, buildings and vehicles in the town of Paung after collapsing due to heavy monsoon downpour.

Earlier reports said that 51 people had been killed in the disaster.

"Rescue operations are still underway and will continue until all bodies of victims are recovered," a spokesperson for the fire service said, as quoted by the agency.

Myanmar has been hit with heavy rains during this year's monsoon season. Over 105,000 people in the country have been displaced due to floods since late June, according to the data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.