Death Toll in Landslide in Southwest China Rises to 14 - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) The number of deaths in a construction site landslide has risen to 14, with rescuers having recovered all bodies trapped under debris, media reported on Tuesday.

"At the moment, all those trapped have been found, with 14 of them dead," China Central Television reported.

Earlier, the local authorities published a message on WeChat saying that on the evening of January 3, a landslide occurred at a construction site in the city of Bijie in Guizhou province, trapping several people. Initially, it was reported that five were dead and nine missing.

More than 1,000 individuals and 16 excavators were involved in the rescue operations.