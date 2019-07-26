UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Landslide In Southwest China Rises To 26 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 06:55 PM

Death Toll in Landslide in Southwest China Rises to 26 - Reports

The death toll from a landslide in China's southwestern Guizhou province has risen to 26, while 25 people are still feared missing, local media reported on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The death toll from a landslide in China's southwestern Guizhou province has risen to 26, while 25 people are still feared missing, local media reported on Friday.

The landslide occurred at 9:20 p.m. local time (13:20 GMT) on Tuesday in the Shuicheng county.

It reportedly damaged 23 households, including 20 buildings that got completely buried. Earlier news reports put the death toll at 20 people.

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, firefighters and rescuers have found six more bodies, meaning that 26 people have now died in the tragedy, the China Central Television broadcaster reported.

The search and rescue operation is still underway.

Related Topics

China Died Media TV From

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

6 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh approves establishment of Sin ..

53 seconds ago

Case against Opp leaders registered for holding ra ..

57 seconds ago

Trump's offer of mediation on Kashmir lauded

5 minutes ago

U20 Kabaddi C'ship to unearth talent: Rana Sarwar

5 minutes ago

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh first ODI scoreboard

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.