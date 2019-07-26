Death Toll in Landslide in Southwest China Rises to 26 - Reports

The death toll from a landslide in China's southwestern Guizhou province has risen to 26, while 25 people are still feared missing, local media reported on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The death toll from a landslide in China 's southwestern Guizhou province has risen to 26, while 25 people are still feared missing, local media reported on Friday.

The landslide occurred at 9:20 p.m. local time (13:20 GMT) on Tuesday in the Shuicheng county.

It reportedly damaged 23 households, including 20 buildings that got completely buried. Earlier news reports put the death toll at 20 people.

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, firefighters and rescuers have found six more bodies, meaning that 26 people have now died in the tragedy, the China Central Television broadcaster reported.

The search and rescue operation is still underway.