Death Toll In Landslides In Vietnam Rises To 15 - Reports

Thu 29th October 2020 | 12:17 PM

Death Toll in Landslides in Vietnam Rises to 15 - Reports

The number of people killed as a result of landslides in Vietnam's Quang Nam province caused by powerful Molave storm has increased to 15 and 38 people are believed to be missing, local media reported on Thursday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) The number of people killed as a result of landslides in Vietnam's Quang Nam province caused by powerful Molave storm has increased to 15 and 38 people are believed to be missing, local media reported on Thursday.

According to VNExpress, bodies of eight victims were found during a search and rescue operation at a site of one of the two landslides that occurred in the province as a result of Molave storm, which struck central Vietnam on Wednesday. It is considered to be the most powerful storm to hit Vietnam in the last 20 years.

A prior update put the death toll at seven and the number of those missing at 45.

The search and rescue operation in the area of the disaster involves hundreds of military personnel, medical mobile teams and local volunteers, as well as special equipment and off-road vehicles.

The landslide area is difficult to access due to heavy rains that washed away the roads, the publication said.

On Wednesday, state-run news agency VNA reported that three people died when the hurricane struck along the coast of central Vietnam. According to the latest figures, the hurricane triggered loss of roofs or partial damage of 56,000 houses in the Quang Nam province.

The storm also caused a power supply interruption along the coast of the central part of Vietnam. Recovery efforts, launched on Wednesday, have continued in the area.

