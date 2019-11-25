UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Landslides In West Of Kenya Rises To 54 - Authorities

The death toll in landslides that hit Kenya's West Pokot county rose to 54 on Sunday, local authorities have said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The death toll in landslides that hit Kenya's West Pokot county rose to 54 on Sunday, local authorities have said.

The landslide hit West Pokot County on Saturday following a night of rainfalls.

Previous reports said that 37 people were found dead in the disaster.

The landslide mainly hit the remote villages in the area, with 47 additional people reported missing.

According to the authorities, more than 10,000 people were forced to leave their homes. Rescuers, the police, the military and Red Cross respondents continue to operate at the scene.

