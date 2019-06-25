Death Toll in Libya Clashes Exceeds 730 - UN Health Agency

A total of 739 people have been killed in clashes in Libya's capital Tripoli since the beginning of the armed confrontation in April, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement on Tuesday

"The toll of the armed conflict in Libya's capital is 739 dead, including 41 civilians, and 4407 wounded, including 137 civilians," the World Health Organization said via Twitter.

A report last week indicated that 691 people were killed and 4,012 wounded as a result of the fighting in and around Tripoli.

The World Health Organization said it continues to send medicines to ensure that health workers have all the necessary supplies to assist the injured.

Armed clashes in Libya escalated on April 4, when the head of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar ordered his troops to advance on Tripoli to free it from what he called are terrorists. On April 7, the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) announced the Volcano of Rage counteroffensive against the LNA's advances.

Libya has suffered from unrest since 2011 when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed by US-supported Islamic extremists. Libya is presently split between two rival governments - with an elected parliament supported by Haftar's army and governing the country's eastern regions and the GNA ruling the western part of the country.