MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Army units involved in rescue operations in Mexico's Oaxaca state have recovered the bodies of three people from under the rubble, the Milenio news website reported citing a spokesperson for the civil defense department.

Earlier reports said at least seven people had been killed, so the death count of the June 23 earthquake has reached 10.

"Army units found the bodies of two men under the rubble of a house in Ozolotepec, another man died in a Sola de Vega as a result of a landslide," the publication said.

There is a 15-year-old among those dead, according to Milenio.