Death Toll in Miami Building Collapse Rises to 10 With Still 151 Unaccounted For - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The number of casualties in the Surfside building collapse has risen to 10, while 151 remain unaccounted for, Miami-Dade County's Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters on Monday.

"This morning we did recover another body that brings the count to 10," Cava said. "The total number of those accounted for is now 135, And the total unaccounted 151."