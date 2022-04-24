UrduPoint.com

Death Toll In Migrant Boat Accident Near Lebanon's Tripoli Rises To 9 - Military

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Death Toll in Migrant Boat Accident Near Lebanon's Tripoli Rises to 9 - Military

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) The number of people killed when a boat with migrants sank near the Lebanese port of Tripoli has risen to 9, the Lebanese Army Command said on Sunday.

The Lebanese Red Cross said on Saturday that a boat carrying some 60 people sank near the port of Tripoli. According to local media, the boat collided with a Lebanese army boat and tripped over. The army started a rescue operation soon after. At least 45 people were rescued and one child was confirmed dead.

"Army boats recovered out of the water the bodies of 8 out of 15 people missing after a boat carrying refugees wrecked near Al-Fanar Island," the Lebanese National news Agency (NNA) quoted the command as saying.

A law enforcement source told Sputnik that the boat was smuggling Syrian refugees headed to Cyprus.

Hundreds of outraged Lebanese gathered in the city's port area and near the hospital where those rescued from the boat have been taken. The army had to intervene and fire warning shots.

According to the army, 21 ships with 707 illegal migrants aboard trying to make it to Europe were intercepted in 2021.

