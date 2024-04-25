Death Toll In Migrant Boat Capsize Off Djibouti Rises To 24: UN
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 08:51 PM
The death toll from a migrant boat disaster off Djibouti this week has risen to 24, the UN's migration agency said, highlighting a sharp increase in the number of people returning from Yemen to the Horn of Africa nation this year
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The death toll from a migrant boat disaster off Djibouti this week has risen to 24, the UN's migration agency said, highlighting a sharp increase in the number of people returning from Yemen to the Horn of Africa nation this year.
The capsize on Monday was the second fatal maritime accident in two weeks off Djibouti, which lies on the perilous so-called Eastern Migration Route from Africa to the Arabian Peninsula.
At least 24 people died and 20 are still missing after the boat carrying at least 77 migrants including children capsized near the town of Obock, the International Organization for Migration said late Wednesday.
It said 33 survivors are being cared for at an IOM centre in Obock and that local authorities are conducting search and rescue operations in the hope of finding more people alive.
Addis Ababa's ambassador to Djibouti had said those on the boat were Ethiopian migrants.
Another vessel also carrying mainly Ethiopian migrants sank in the same area on April 8, with a death toll of at least 38. "The occurrence of two such tragedies within a span of two weeks highlights the dangers faced by children, women, and men migrating through irregular routes, underscoring the importance of establishing safe and legal pathways for migration," IOM chief of mission in Djibouti, Tanja Pacifico, said.
The IOM said it had recorded a total of 1,350 deaths on the Eastern Route since 2014, not including this year.
In 2023 alone, it said it documented at least 698 deaths along the route including 105 lost at sea.
The agency said it was believed that the people on both ill-fated vessels were attempting to return from Yemen to Djibouti after failing to reach Saudi Arabia.
Each year, a large number of African migrants brave the Eastern Route across the Red Sea to try to reach oil-rich Gulf nations, escaping conflict or natural disaster, or seeking better economic opportunities.
However, many are unsuccessful and "thousands are stranded in Yemen where they experience extremely harsh conditions", the IOM said.
Since the start of 2024, the agency said 3,682 migrants have left war-torn Yemen for Djibouti, more than double the figure for the same period last year.
"This sharp increase is due to the immense challenges and difficulties in Yemen and in reaching the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," it added.
keo-txw/spb/
Recent Stories
Zhao Shirin calls on Punjab Industries Minister
Immunization campaign to protect children from deadly diseases in full swing
Action taken against officers not recovering 85% tax: Secretary
Haiti transitional council sworn in after months of violence
IHC adjourns cipher case hearing against PTI founder till April 20,
Ukrainian village battles mines year after Russia forced out
Collective efforts needed to curb terrorism: Barrister Saif
China's Shenzhou-18 mission takes off bound for space station
Police arrest 4 suspects, recovered phones, bikes
Thousands of flights scrapped as French air traffic controllers strike
WWB directed to identify board’s land for revenue generation
Poverty to be ended by establishing border markets: Balochistan Governor
More Stories From World
-
Haiti transitional council sworn in after months of violence6 minutes ago
-
Ukrainian village battles mines year after Russia forced out14 minutes ago
-
China's Shenzhou-18 mission takes off bound for space station6 minutes ago
-
Thousands of flights scrapped as French air traffic controllers strike8 minutes ago
-
India's IndiGo to buy 30 A350 planes: Airbus9 minutes ago
-
Scottish leader scraps coalition deal with Greens14 minutes ago
-
Paris landmark Moulin Rouge's windmill sails collapse23 minutes ago
-
155 killed in Tanzania as heavy rains lash East Africa23 minutes ago
-
Heatstroke kills 30 in Thailand this year as Southeast Asia bakes6 minutes ago
-
China's Shenzhou-18 mission takes off bound for space station5 minutes ago
-
Car giants vie for EV crown at Beijing's Auto China show5 minutes ago
-
US economic growth slows significantly in first quarter40 minutes ago