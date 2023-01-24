Death Toll in Monterey Park Shooting Rises to 11 - Los Angeles Area Hospital

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) The death toll in the shooting at a dance studio in the city of Monterey Park, California near Los Angeles over the weekend has risen to 11 following the death of another victim at a local hospital, the Los Angeles County/University of Southern California (LAC+USC) Medical Center said on Monday.

"Our heroic staff at LAC+USC Medical Center have worked tirelessly to care for the four victims entrusted to our care. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we are saddened to share that one of the victims has succumbed to their extensive injuries," the hospital said in a statement.

One of the remaining victims at the hospital is in serious condition while the two others are recovering, the statement added.

Late Saturday, a gunman opened fire at a Monterey Park dance studio at the end of the first day of a two-day street festival celebrating Lunar New Year, killing 11 and injuring nine others. The suspected gunman fled the scene and was found dead by authorities in a van in a neighboring city.

US President Joe Biden ordered all flags be flown at half-staff until Thursday in honor of the victims of the shooting.