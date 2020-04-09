UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Moscow Nursing Home Fire Rises To 4

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 04:31 PM

Death toll in Moscow nursing home fire rises to 4

At least four people were killed in a fire that erupted at a private nursing home for the elderly in Moscow on Wednesday evening, investigators said Thursday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :At least four people were killed in a fire that erupted at a private nursing home for the elderly in Moscow on Wednesday evening, investigators said Thursday.

The fire killed three women residents of the facility and one male employee, the Moscow division of the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Over 50 people were in the nursing home when the building went ablaze, among which most residents and employees were evacuated, it said.

More than 10 people with carbon monoxide poisoning have been taken to medical facilities for emergency care.

Investigators are probing possibilities of the cause, the top being the failure of the wiring and boiler heating, according to the committee.

Head of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin asked investigators to assess actions taken by employees responsible for fire safety.

