Death Toll In Mosque Blasts In Afghanistan's Nangarghar Reaches 62, 60 Injured - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 07:36 PM

Death Toll in Mosque Blasts in Afghanistan's Nangarghar Reaches 62, 60 Injured - Reports

The death toll in the mosque blasts in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarghar province on Friday has risen to 62, while 60 more people have been injured, TOLO News television reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The death toll in the mosque blasts in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarghar province on Friday has risen to 62, while 60 more people have been injured, TOLO news television reported.

Two blasts hit the mosque located in Jaw Dara area of Huska Meyna district during Friday prayers.

"Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the Nangarhar governor, confirms that 62 people were killed and nearly 60 others were wounded during Friday prayers in today's twin blasts in a mosque in the Jaw Dara area of Haska Meyna district of Nangarhar," TOLO News said in its Twitter blog.

Previous reports indicated 31 dead and 50 injured in the incident.

According to TOLO News, no militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

