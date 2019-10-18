UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Mosque Blasts In Afghanistan's Nangarhar Reaches 62 - Governor's Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) The death toll in the mosque blasts in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Friday has risen to 62, the spokesman of the Nangarhar governor, Attaullah Khogyani, said.

Two blasts hit the mosque located in the Jaw Dara area of Huska Meyna district during Friday prayers.

The spokesman confirmed to Sputnik deaths of 62 people, adding that at least 34 had been injured. The Afghan TOLOnews broadcaster, however, reported that the number of injured was at least 60.

Previous reports indicated 31 dead and 50 injured in the incident.

According to TOLOnews, no militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

One of the injured eyewitnesses told Sputnik that there were three explosions inside the mosque that destroyed the roof.

According to a local official, who wished to remain anonymous, there were still bodies trapped under the debris.

The Afghan authorities have condemned the mosque blasts, blaming them on the Taliban and saying that such inhumane acts will not help them reach their goals.

The Taliban, in turn, also condemned the attack and refuted having any involvement.

