Death toll in Myanmar jade mine landslide rises to 162

(@FahadShabbir)

The battered bodies of more than 160 jade miners were pulled from a sea of mud after a landslide in northern Myanmar on Thursday, authorities said, one of the worst-ever accidents to hit the treacherous industry

Hpakant, Myanmar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The battered bodies of more than 160 jade miners were pulled from a sea of mud after a landslide in northern Myanmar on Thursday, authoities said, one of the worst-ever accidents to hit the treacherous industry.

Rescue teams worked all day to pull out bodies under a continuous deluge of heavy monsoon rain.

"By 7:15 pm, 162 bodies were found, and 54 injured people were sent" to nearby hospitals, Myanmar's fire service department said on its official Facebook page.