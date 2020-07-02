Death Toll In Myanmar Jade Mine Landslide Rises To 162
The battered bodies of more than 160 jade miners were pulled from a sea of mud after a landslide in northern Myanmar on Thursday, authorities said, one of the worst-ever accidents to hit the treacherous industry
Rescue teams worked all day to pull out bodies under a continuous deluge of heavy monsoon rain.
"By 7:15 pm, 162 bodies were found, and 54 injured people were sent" to nearby hospitals, Myanmar's fire service department said on its official Facebook page.