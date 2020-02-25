UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In New Delhi Protests Against Indian Citizenship Law Rises To 7 - Police

Tue 25th February 2020 | 01:09 PM

The number of people killed in clashes during protests in the Indian capital of New Delhi against a controversial citizenship law has increased to seven, a high-ranking police official told Sputnik on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The number of people killed in clashes during protests in the Indian capital of New Delhi against a controversial citizenship law has increased to seven, a high-ranking police official told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, violent protests sparked in the city's northeastern part.

According to earlier media reports, five people were killed and 50 were injured in the clashes.

In December 2019, the Indian parliament passed a bill amending the 1955 Indian nationality law, fast-tracking citizenship procedures for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who had fled from neighboring Muslim countries before December 2014, while Muslims themselves were excluded. This prompted waves of protests across the country.

