Death Toll in New Delhi Protests Against Indian Citizenship Law Rises to 10 - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The number of people killed in clashes during protests in India's New Delhi against a controversial citizenship law has increased to 10, the Mumbai Mirror reported on Tuesday.

Violent clashes erupted on Monday in the northeastern areas of the capital. According to Dr. Sunil Kumar, the medical superintendent of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, cited by the newspaper, the number of injured people admitted to GTB has reached 150.

Moreover, at least 56 police personnel were among those injured, according to the New Delhi police spokesman, Mandeep Singh Randhawa.

Randhawa also said that at least 130 civilians were injured in the protests.

In December, the Indian parliament passed a bill amending the 1955 Indian nationality law and introduced fast-track citizenship procedures for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who had fled from neighboring Muslim countries Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan before December 2014, while Muslims themselves were excluded from the law. The decision has prompted waves of protests across the South Asian country.