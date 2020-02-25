UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In New Delhi Protests Against Indian Citizenship Law Rises To 10 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:14 PM

Death Toll in New Delhi Protests Against Indian Citizenship Law Rises to 10 - Reports

The number of people killed in clashes during protests in India's New Delhi against a controversial citizenship law has increased to 10, the Mumbai Mirror reported on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) The number of people killed in clashes during protests in India's New Delhi against a controversial citizenship law has increased to 10, the Mumbai Mirror reported on Tuesday.

Violent clashes erupted on Monday in the northeastern areas of the capital. According to Dr. Sunil Kumar, the medical superintendent of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, cited by the newspaper, the number of injured people admitted to GTB has reached 150.

Moreover, at least 56 police personnel were among those injured, according to the New Delhi police spokesman, Mandeep Singh Randhawa.

Randhawa also said that at least 130 civilians were injured in the protests.

In December, the Indian parliament passed a bill amending the 1955 Indian nationality law and introduced fast-track citizenship procedures for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who had fled from neighboring Muslim countries Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan before December 2014, while Muslims themselves were excluded from the law. The decision has prompted waves of protests across the South Asian country.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Mumbai Afghanistan Police Bangladesh Parliament New Delhi Mandeep Singh December Citizenship Muslim Christian From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers condole family of late former Egyptian ..

1 minute ago

RAK Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death of ..

46 minutes ago

Hamed bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX 2020

1 hour ago

US military forces arrive in UAE to participate in ..

2 hours ago

Tesco says cutting bakery jobs as shoppers shun lo ..

1 minute ago

People of Kashmir believe to get freedom from Indi ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.