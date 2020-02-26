UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In New Delhi Protests Reaches 19 - Sources

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 09:30 AM

Death Toll in New Delhi Protests Reaches 19 - Sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The number of fatalities in the recent civil unrest in the Indian capital of New Delhi has climbed to 19, sources in the Indian Home Ministry told Sputnik.

On Monday, violent protests sparked in the northeastern part of the city, against a controversial citizenship law, coinciding with US President Donald Trump's visit to the country.

The sources specified that among the deceased 18 were civilians and one was a police officer, identified as Head Constable Ratan Lal.

In December 2019, the Indian parliament passed a bill amending the 1955 Indian nationality law, fast-tracking citizenship for Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians who had fled from neighboring Muslim countries before December 2014, while Muslims themselves were excluded. This prompted waves of protests across the country.

Related Topics

India Police Parliament Visit Trump New Delhi December Citizenship 2019 Muslim Christian From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Afghan president o ..

9 hours ago

DHA announces first kidney transplant

9 hours ago

ADNOC to build on its position as one of least car ..

9 hours ago

UMEX 2020 concludes biggest edition with AED750 mi ..

9 hours ago

AED141.4 billion of UAE banks&#039; investments in ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.