UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In New Zealand's Volcano Eruption Rises To 17 - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 12:58 PM

Death Toll in New Zealand's Volcano Eruption Rises to 17 - Reports

The death toll following the eruption of a volcano on New Zealand's White Island has risen to 17, media reported on Monday, citing the police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The death toll following the eruption of a volcano on New Zealand's White Island has risen to 17, media reported on Monday, citing the police.

On December 15, sixteen people had been confirmed dead.

According to the New Zealand Herald newspaper, a person died overnight at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland.

The volcanic eruption took place on December 9, with two people still believed to be missing. According to New Zealand's health authorities, 27 of the 31 survivors suffered from severe burns, including along the respiratory tract. The police officials assume that no additional survivors remain on the island.

Related Topics

Dead Police Died Auckland December Media From New Zealand

Recent Stories

POL prices are likely to go high on first day of n ..

14 seconds ago

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in Karachi Test by 263 run ..

2 seconds ago

LHC to hear Maryam Nawaz’s petition against her ..

21 minutes ago

HRCP dismayed by Junaid Hafeez verdict

24 minutes ago

US Sanctions Will Not Affect Construction of Nord ..

2 minutes ago

KP food authority discards 2000 kg adulterated bla ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.