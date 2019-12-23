The death toll following the eruption of a volcano on New Zealand's White Island has risen to 17, media reported on Monday, citing the police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) The death toll following the eruption of a volcano on New Zealand's White Island has risen to 17, media reported on Monday, citing the police.

On December 15, sixteen people had been confirmed dead.

According to the New Zealand Herald newspaper, a person died overnight at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland.

The volcanic eruption took place on December 9, with two people still believed to be missing. According to New Zealand's health authorities, 27 of the 31 survivors suffered from severe burns, including along the respiratory tract. The police officials assume that no additional survivors remain on the island.