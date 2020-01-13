UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In New Zealand's Volcano Eruption Rises To 18 - Police

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 01:16 PM

Death Toll in New Zealand's Volcano Eruption Rises to 18 - Police

The death toll following the eruption of a volcano on New Zealand's White Island in December has risen to 18, police said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) The death toll following the eruption of a volcano on New Zealand's White Island in December has risen to 18, police said in a statement.

On December 23, a total of 17 people had been confirmed dead.

"Police can confirm a further person died in an Australian hospital last night as a result of injuries suffered in the Whakaari/White Island eruption.

The death of this person brings the official number of deceased to 18, 16 of whom died in New Zealand and two in Australia," the statement said.

The volcanic eruption took place on December 9, with two people still believed to be missing and presumed dead. Following the event, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern launched an inquiry in to why tourists were allowed on the island while the volcano was active.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Police Australia Died December Event New Zealand

Recent Stories

Omaima Sohail’s unbeaten 53 leads PCB Dynamites ..

17 minutes ago

BCB refuses to play Test matches in Pakistan

21 minutes ago

Infinix’s Pop-up camera phones are no more myths

24 minutes ago

PCB’s Chief Financial Officer resigns

29 minutes ago

Asian markets mostly up as focus moves to China-US ..

4 minutes ago

South Korea, US Make Progress in Negotiating Defen ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.