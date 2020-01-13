The death toll following the eruption of a volcano on New Zealand's White Island in December has risen to 18, police said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) The death toll following the eruption of a volcano on New Zealand's White Island in December has risen to 18, police said in a statement.

On December 23, a total of 17 people had been confirmed dead.

"Police can confirm a further person died in an Australian hospital last night as a result of injuries suffered in the Whakaari/White Island eruption.

The death of this person brings the official number of deceased to 18, 16 of whom died in New Zealand and two in Australia," the statement said.

The volcanic eruption took place on December 9, with two people still believed to be missing and presumed dead. Following the event, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern launched an inquiry in to why tourists were allowed on the island while the volcano was active.