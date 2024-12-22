Death Toll In Nigeria Food Queue Stampedes Rises To 32
Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Nigerian police on Sunday raised the total death toll from two stampedes outside centres distributing food to the poor to 32, as the country grappled with a spate of deadly crowd crushes at charity events.
Twenty-two people were killed on Saturday as people queued outside a centre distributing rice in the southern town of Okija, police said, after previously warning "many" were dead as a result of the incident.
And on the same day a separate stampede outside a church giving food to the "vulnerable and elderly" in the capital Abuja killed at least 10 people, prompting Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu to clear his schedule in the wake of the twin tragedies.
The stampedes outside food distribution centres come as Africa's most populous country grapples with its worst economic crisis in a generation, with inflation soaring to 34.
6 percent in November.
Confirming the toll of 22 dead in Okija, a spokesman for the Anambra state police expressed condolences to the families and friends of those killed.
"The investigation into the unfortunate incident is still ongoing," Anambra police spokesman Tochukwu Ikenga said on Sunday in a statement.
Four children were among the 10 killed in the Abuja stampede outside the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Maitama district, police said.
Another eight people were injured in the crush, according to a police spokesperson.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday
UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship
RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road
DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station
SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project
UAE hosts major global sporting events in December
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget
Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024
Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time
23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says
Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing
More Stories From World
-
France awaits appointment of new government2 minutes ago
-
Wind halts Vonn comeback as St Moritz super-G called off2 minutes ago
-
Understated Usyk seeks recognition among boxing legends2 minutes ago
-
Death toll in Nigeria food queue stampedes rises to 322 minutes ago
-
Cyclone Chido death toll rises to 94 in Mozambique42 minutes ago
-
Stokes out of England's Champions Trophy squad1 hour ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 282 hours ago
-
Sweet smell of success for niche perfumes2 hours ago
-
Tunisia women herb harvesters struggle with drought and heat5 hours ago
-
Venancio Mondlane, leading Mozambique's vote dispute from exile6 hours ago
-
Pope slams 'cruelty' of strike killing Gaza children8 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - collated8 hours ago