KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The death toll from the recent explosion in Afghanistan's northern province of Balkh has risen to three, with the number of injured spiking to 41, Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Hebatullah Alizai, the commander of the 209th corps of the Afghan National Army, also known as the Shaheen Corps, told Sputnik that a car bomb exploded near a commando compound in the Balkh district of Balkh province, having killed at least one soldier and injured six.

"2 civilians were martyred and 35 others wounded in a truck bomb in close to an animal clinic in Balkh district of Balkh province today. Also, and 1 commando was martyred and 6 others wounded and dozens of houses have been destroyed," Aman tweeted.

Another account has been given to Sputnik by the Shaheen Corps.

"One commando soldier was killed and 6 others injured, 35 civilians, including women and children, were killed and injured," the corps' spokesman, Hanif Rezaee, said.

The Taliban movement took responsibility for the attack.

"Base of Zero-6 unit in Aqcha Bandar area of Khas Balkh district #Balkh targeted by martyrdom seeker (Siddiqullah Wardak) with car bomb 8:30 am today resulting in most part of base flattened, 61 commandos killed, tens wounded & large amount military equipment destroyed," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted.

Later, a source familiar with the situation provided a different death toll to Sputnik.

"Eleven people, including security forces, were killed and about 60 were injured in the blast," the source said.

The attack comes as the Taliban and the Kabul government are expected to begin the intra-Afghan talks leading to a withdrawal of foreign troops and political stabilization after almost two decades of war and insurgency.