UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Peru Gas Tanker Blast Rises To Eight: Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:00 PM

Death toll in Peru gas tanker blast rises to eight: ministry

The death toll from a powerful gas tanker explosion that ripped through a district of Lima rose to eight on Friday, after four more victims succumbed to severe burn injuries overnight, Peru's health ministry said

Lima, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The death toll from a powerful gas tanker explosion that ripped through a district of Lima rose to eight on Friday, after four more victims succumbed to severe burn injuries overnight, Peru's health ministry said.

Dozens were wounded, some severely, when the truck tanker carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) exploded and ignited a major fire on Thursday that destroyed several houses in the capital's Villa El Salvador district.

"According to the latest report we have eight people dead," a health ministry spokesman told AFP.

Among those who died of their injuries overnight were a 17-year-old youth and a 38-year-old man who had burns to 100 percent of his body, the ministry said.

"Andres Asto arrived yesterday badly burned. Unfortunately he died at 0340 local time," said Rosario Kiyohara, head of Lima's Dos de Mayo hospital.

Health Minister Maria Elizabeth Hinostrozo said several survivors are in a "very serious" condition.

"They are being given full support, but the first week is critical," Hinostrozo told reporters.

Health authorities have appealed for blood donations.

The driver was killed in the blast, which happened as the tanker approached an intersection.

Shortly afterwards, a nine-year-old girl died of cardiac arrest in hospital after suffering severe burns, health officials said.

Investigators believe the explosion was caused when a fuel hose became detached as the truck tanker passed over a speed bump as it approached an intersection. The hose spewed LPG gas onto the street causing a powerful explosion and fire.

The resulting blaze engulfed 14 nearby homes in the densely populated district, which firefighters fought for three hours to bring under control, fire department chief Alfonso Panizo told state television.

Related Topics

Dead Fire LPG Driver Died Rosario Man Lima El Salvador Peru Gas TV From Blood

Recent Stories

Three injured in Sibi accident

14 seconds ago

Pentagon Says 34 Personnel Diagnosed With Concussi ..

16 seconds ago

Russia invites NATO members to take part in war ga ..

18 seconds ago

China rushes to build new hospital for virus withi ..

23 seconds ago

Disabled person burnt to death in Lahore

5 minutes ago

Court rejects plea to stay airing of final episode ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.