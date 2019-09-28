UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Polling Place Blast In Afghanistan's Kunduz Rises To 2 - Health Department

Sat 28th September 2019 | 07:50 PM

The number of people who died as a result of a Saturday explosion at a polling place in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz has risen to two, the Health Department told Sputnik

The department added that 35 more people had been injured in the attack.

Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that the attacker had placed explosives on a bicycle and detonated it near the polling center.

The Taliban Islamist movement, which threatened to disrupt the Afghan presidential voting, has also launched an attack on the city, which significantly weakened after the voting had come to an end. The unstable situation in the city urged many voters to refrain from casting ballots.

Kunduz is the capital city of Kunduz province, located some 150 miles from the capital of Kabul.

