Death Toll In Port Of Beirut Blast Rises To 58 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 09:35 PM

The number of those killed in Tuesday's huge blast in the port of Beirut has risen to 158 and over 6,000 have been injured, local media said Saturday, citing the Lebanese Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The number of those killed in Tuesday's huge blast in the port of Beirut has risen to 158 and over 6,000 have been injured, local media said Saturday, citing the Lebanese Health Ministry.

A total of 20 are still listed missing, according OTV.

Late on Tuesday, a powerful blast shook port of Beirut, killing over 150 people and injuring some 5,000, as well as causing major damage to a lot of the city's buildings. According to the authorities, the explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of confiscated ammonium nitrate stored for years in a port warehouse.

