Death Toll in Powerful Earthquake in Albania Grows to 32 - Reports

The death toll in the devastating earthquake that hit the area near Albania'a capital city of Tirana has increased to 32, national media reported on Wednesday, adding that 658 people more were injured in the disaster

The 6.

4 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday was followed by several significant aftershocks and caused destruction, especially in the city of Durres.

According to the Albanian Daily news newspaper, 47 people were rescued from the rubble, while 25 people more remain missing. Rescue operations in the area continue.

The deadliest earthquake in Albania took place on November 26, 1920, in the Gjirokaster County, leaving some 200 people dead.