UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Powerful Earthquake In Albania Grows To 32 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 55 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 11:12 PM

Death Toll in Powerful Earthquake in Albania Grows to 32 - Reports

The death toll in the devastating earthquake that hit the area near Albania'a capital city of Tirana has increased to 32, national media reported on Wednesday, adding that 658 people more were injured in the disaster

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) The death toll in the devastating earthquake that hit the area near Albania'a capital city of Tirana has increased to 32, national media reported on Wednesday, adding that 658 people more were injured in the disaster.

The 6.

4 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday was followed by several significant aftershocks and caused destruction, especially in the city of Durres.

According to the Albanian Daily news newspaper, 47 people were rescued from the rubble, while 25 people more remain missing. Rescue operations in the area continue.

The deadliest earthquake in Albania took place on November 26, 1920, in the Gjirokaster County, leaving some 200 people dead.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Earthquake Gjirokaster Durres Tirana Albania Albanian November Media From

Recent Stories

Palestine Leader Sees Elections in 'Few Months'

3 minutes ago

Prosinecki sacked as Bosnia boss

4 minutes ago

European, Middle Eastern Countries to Independentl ..

4 minutes ago

Mehfil-e-Milad (SAWW) held at Bahauddin Zakariya U ..

26 minutes ago

Chief Minister Jam Kamal approves Disaster Managem ..

27 minutes ago

Nation, cabinet standing by PM's decision of COAS' ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.