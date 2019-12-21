Death Toll in Protests Across Indian State of Uttar Pradesh Rises to 11 - Reports

Death toll amid large scale protests against the adoption of amendments to the controversial law on citizenship in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has grown to 11, Indian media reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Death toll amid large scale protests against the adoption of amendments to the controversial law on citizenship in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has grown to 11, Indian media reported on Saturday.

Previous reports indicated that nine people had been killed during the protests, while over 50 security officers had been injured in clashes with the protesters.

The India Today magazine reported that 11 people, including an 8-year-old boy, were killed amid the demonstrations. The media also added that six police officers were injured.

According to the Times of India newspaper, though several of the deceased and injured, including police officers, received gunshot injuries, police had not fired at the protesters.

The ongoing nationwide protests in India are a result of parliament passing last week's bill, which allowed citizenship for Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Christians, Sikhs and Parsis facing persecution in neighboring countries.

Muslims were excluded from the right to citizenship under the bill, with the exception seen as a fresh discriminatory attempt to sideline the nearly 200-million-strong Muslim community.

The law angered the Indian Muslim community, which believes that it violates the constitution, as it oppresses a group of citizens in a formally secular country on religious grounds. The residents of the country's northeastern states fear that now millions of people from Bangladesh could legally settle in their regions, which could threaten the interests of the local population.

On Wednesday, the Indian Supreme Court refused to suspend the implementation of the citizenship law as amended, despite the ongoing unrest in the country.