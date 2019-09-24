UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Recent Indonesian Protests Increases To 27 - Police

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 12 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:26 PM

Death Toll in Recent Indonesian Protests Increases to 27 - Police

The number of people that have died during recent civil unrest in the Indonesian province of Papua has increased to 27, while the number of injured is now 77, local media reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the police

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The number of people that have died during recent civil unrest in the Indonesian province of Papua has increased to 27, while the number of injured is now 77, local media reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the police.

On Monday, protests broke out among university students in the province's cities of Jayapura and Wamena, sparked by alleged instances of ethnically-motivated verbal and physical abuse against Papuan students in East Java province. That led to multiple confrontation between protesters and the police, who were said to be using tear gas.

"Twenty-three died and 77 were injured in Wamena.

Meanwhile in Jayapura, four had died � one was Indonesian Military personnel and the other three individuals were students," Brig. Gen. Dedi Prasetyo, the spokesman for the Indonesian National Police, told The Jakarta Post newspaper.

Earlier, the media reported 20 dead and 65 injured.

Due to its complex history Indonesia is a home to many different ethnic groups, which leads to ongoing ethnic tensions in the country.

The recent protests is another episode of the ongoing civil unrest, which started in August following the arrests of 43 Papuan students, who allegedly disrespected the Indonesian flag.

