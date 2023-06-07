UrduPoint.com

Death Toll In Russia's Cider Poisoning Rises To 30 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Death Toll in Russia's Cider Poisoning Rises to 30 - Health Ministry

Almost 100 people have been poisoned after drinking the Mister Sidr counterfeit alcohol beverage in western Russia, with 30 already dead after drinking the beverage, the Russian Health Ministry said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Almost 100 people have been poisoned after drinking the Mister Sidr counterfeit alcohol beverage in western Russia, with 30 already dead after drinking the beverage, the Russian Health Ministry said Wednesday.

"According to the recent reports, 96 people have suffered poisoning from surrogate alcohol beverage in Russia's Federal constituent entities, including five minors and one pregnant woman," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the total death toll from cider poisoning had risen to 30.

The ministry added that dozens of people had been hospitalized, three of them in critical condition.

The patients were receiving advanced medical treatment as doctors at some of Moscow's major hospitals conducted a total of 40 remote consultations, the statement said.

Anna Popova, the head of Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday that she had ordered all regional departments to find all Mister Sidr products and remove them from circulation. Police in the Samara Region said they had detained a truck with a delivery invoice for 18,000 liters of Mister Sidr alcoholic beverages.

Related Topics

Dead Police Moscow Russia Samara Women All From

Recent Stories

Stocks slip as Canada raises interest rates

Stocks slip as Canada raises interest rates

23 seconds ago
 A 'foreign-funded' PTI chief stands exposed for 't ..

A 'foreign-funded' PTI chief stands exposed for 'treachery & enmity' towards Pak ..

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker minister for religious affairs visits Ha ..

Caretaker minister for religious affairs visits Hajj Complex Hayatabad

8 minutes ago
 Ombudsman's adviser conducts hearing on renewal of ..

Ombudsman's adviser conducts hearing on renewal of KE's distribution license

25 seconds ago
 South Korea to Maintain 'Stable' Relations With Ru ..

South Korea to Maintain 'Stable' Relations With Russia - Security Strategy

8 minutes ago
 National VCs peace conference begins

National VCs peace conference begins

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.