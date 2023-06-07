Almost 100 people have been poisoned after drinking the Mister Sidr counterfeit alcohol beverage in western Russia, with 30 already dead after drinking the beverage, the Russian Health Ministry said Wednesday

"According to the recent reports, 96 people have suffered poisoning from surrogate alcohol beverage in Russia's Federal constituent entities, including five minors and one pregnant woman," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the total death toll from cider poisoning had risen to 30.

The ministry added that dozens of people had been hospitalized, three of them in critical condition.

The patients were receiving advanced medical treatment as doctors at some of Moscow's major hospitals conducted a total of 40 remote consultations, the statement said.

Anna Popova, the head of Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Monday that she had ordered all regional departments to find all Mister Sidr products and remove them from circulation. Police in the Samara Region said they had detained a truck with a delivery invoice for 18,000 liters of Mister Sidr alcoholic beverages.