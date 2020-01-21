MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The death toll from a fire that broke out in a one-story wooden residential building in the village of Prichulymsky in Russia's Tomsk region has risen to 11 people, Russia's Emergencies Ministry said on Tuesday, as investigators announced the opening of a criminal case into the incident.

"At 07:03 Moscow time (04:03 GMT), the body of an eleventh person was discovered," the Emergencies Ministry said in a press statement.

The Tomsk regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee has announced the opening of criminal proceedings into the fire, on account of negligence resulting in the deaths of two or more people.

The fire broke out in the residential building in the early hours of Tuesday morning. According to reports, 11 people were killed in the blaze while two people were able to escape. A representative of the regional emergency services told Sputnik that the victims may be foreign nationals.

The Tomsk regional governor, Sergey Zhvachkin, is leading the operational headquarters established in connection with the incident.