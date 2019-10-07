UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Shipwreck Near Italy's Lampedusa Rises To 9 - MSF

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:51 PM

Death Toll in Shipwreck Near Italy's Lampedusa Rises to 9 - MSF

The number of victims in the tragic shipwreck off Italy's southern island of Lampedusa has risen to nine, international humanitarian organization Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF or Doctors Without Borders) said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The number of victims in the tragic shipwreck off Italy's southern island of Lampedusa has risen to nine, international humanitarian organization Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF or Doctors Without Borders) said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Global Spokesperson Charlie Yaxley said that at least four people had been found dead, while approximately 25 people were thought to be missing following the shipwreck. Yaxley called for assistance in the rescue operations.

"The Italian Coast Guard reports that around 50 people were on board the capsized boat - 22 were rescued, 9 dead bodies recovered, and more are missing," the MSF said.

The organization added that one of its vessels, the Ocean Viking, had been asked by Italy's maritime authorities to assist in the search and rescue operations.

On October 1, the International Organization for Migration said that nearly 1,000 migrants had perished in the Mediterranean Sea this year, trying to reach Europe from Africa and the middle East by embarking on the dangerous journey to cross its waters.

Since 2015, Europe has been experiencing its worst migration crisis in recent history, struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing hostilities in Middle Eastern and North African countries. However, over recent years the flow of migrants has been steadily going down due to various factors, including the winding down of the war in Syria and a number of European countries embracing a stricter border security and immigration policies.

Related Topics

Africa Dead United Nations Syria Europe Italy Middle East October Border 2015 From Refugee

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Saudi Ambassador

8 minutes ago

Whose SIM card Maryam Nawaz used?

11 minutes ago

Hassan Nisar apologizes for supporting PTI

11 minutes ago

Police nabbed absconder after exchange of fire

22 seconds ago

Austria's Kurz Entrusted With Forming New Cabinet ..

25 seconds ago

Trump Didn't Tell Putin He Doubted Russia's Involv ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.