MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The number of victims in the tragic shipwreck off Italy's southern island of Lampedusa has risen to nine, international humanitarian organization Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF or Doctors Without Borders) said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Global Spokesperson Charlie Yaxley said that at least four people had been found dead, while approximately 25 people were thought to be missing following the shipwreck. Yaxley called for assistance in the rescue operations.

"The Italian Coast Guard reports that around 50 people were on board the capsized boat - 22 were rescued, 9 dead bodies recovered, and more are missing," the MSF said.

The organization added that one of its vessels, the Ocean Viking, had been asked by Italy's maritime authorities to assist in the search and rescue operations.

On October 1, the International Organization for Migration said that nearly 1,000 migrants had perished in the Mediterranean Sea this year, trying to reach Europe from Africa and the middle East by embarking on the dangerous journey to cross its waters.

Since 2015, Europe has been experiencing its worst migration crisis in recent history, struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing hostilities in Middle Eastern and North African countries. However, over recent years the flow of migrants has been steadily going down due to various factors, including the winding down of the war in Syria and a number of European countries embracing a stricter border security and immigration policies.