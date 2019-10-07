The number of victims in the tragic shipwreck off Italy's southern island of Lampedusa has risen to 13, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Global Spokesperson Charlie Yaxley said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The number of victims in the tragic shipwreck off Italy 's southern island of Lampedusa has risen to 13, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Global Spokesperson Charlie Yaxley said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, international humanitarian organization Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF or Doctors Without Borders) said that at least nine people had been found dead, 22 people had been rescued and about 20 remained missing following the shipwreck.

"[A total of] 13 people have been found dead. 16 remain missing including a woman with her baby," Yaxley tweeted.

One of MSF's vessels, the Ocean Viking, has been asked by Italy's maritime authorities to assist in the search and rescue operations.

On October 1, the International Organization for Migration said that nearly 1,000 migrants had perished in the Mediterranean Sea this year, trying to reach Europe from Africa and the middle East by embarking on the dangerous journey to cross its waters.

Since 2015, Europe has been experiencing its worst migration crisis in recent history, struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing hostilities in Middle Eastern and North African countries. However, over recent years the flow of migrants has been steadily going down due to various factors, including the winding down of the war in Syria and a number of European countries embracing a stricter border security and immigration policies.