UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll In Shooting In Nizhny Novgorod Region Rises To 4 - Emergency Services

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 11:20 PM

Death Toll in Shooting in Nizhny Novgorod Region Rises to 4 - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The death toll from shooting at a bus stop in the Bor District of the Nizhny Novgorod Region increased to four, another five people were injured, a spokesperson for the regional emergency services told Sputnik.

"According to updated information, the death toll has increased to four people," the spokesperson said.

Three of those injured were hospitalized, he added.

According to the investigation, in the afternoon of October 12, an armed man opened fire at local residents in the village of Bolsheorlovskoye of the Nizhny Novgorod Region. Also, a law enforcement source told Sputnik that before going to the bus stop, the man tried to kill his grandmother.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Man Nizhny Novgorod Bor October From

Recent Stories

Pulev confirms Joshua bout set for December 12 in ..

25 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of harassment case at ..

26 minutes ago

World's Largest Vivid Pink Diamond From Russia to ..

26 minutes ago

ATP champion Tsitsipas out of Saint Petersburg Ope ..

26 minutes ago

Facebook to ban Holocaust denial content

26 minutes ago

Belarus threatens to fire on anti-Lukashenko prote ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.