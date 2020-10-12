Death Toll in Shooting in Nizhny Novgorod Region Rises to 4 - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The death toll from shooting at a bus stop in the Bor District of the Nizhny Novgorod Region increased to four, another five people were injured, a spokesperson for the regional emergency services told Sputnik.

"According to updated information, the death toll has increased to four people," the spokesperson said.

Three of those injured were hospitalized, he added.

According to the investigation, in the afternoon of October 12, an armed man opened fire at local residents in the village of Bolsheorlovskoye of the Nizhny Novgorod Region. Also, a law enforcement source told Sputnik that before going to the bus stop, the man tried to kill his grandmother.