Death toll in Slovenia factory blast revised to five

Ljubljana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The toll from an explosion at a chemical factory in Slovenia was revised down to five after the hospital denied Friday that a sixth victim had died from his injuries.

The blast occurred on Thursday when a cistern exploded at a resin factory belonging to chemicals company Melamin in the municipality of Kocevje, some 60 kilometres (40 miles) south of Ljubljana.

Five people died on site, according to Melamin general manager Srecko Stefanic.

Local media reported Friday that another worker died in hospital from his injuries, citing Stefanic as well as a fire brigade head.

But in a statement, the Ljubljana clinic where two victims are being treated for serious burns said both men were still alive although one was "in extremely critical condition".

The precautionary measure was lifted later Thursday after officials confirmed there had been no negative impact on the environment.

Nearly 200 people work at the factory, which supplies resins for paper, construction, wood, rubber and the lacquer industry, according to its website.