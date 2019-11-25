Death Toll in Small Plane Crash in DR Congo Rises to 29 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The death toll in a small passenger plane crash in a densely populated district of the city of Goma in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has risen to 29, while 16 people were injured, local media reported.

On Sunday, Dornier 228-200 aircraft, operated by local company Busy Bee, crashed shortly after take off while en route to the city of Beni, 220 miles north of Goma. Initial reports said that six people had been killed, but later 24 bodies were discovered at the scene.

According to Actualite news portal, rescuers have recovered 29 bodies from the wreckage, including seven members of one family. All the injured people were transferred to hospitals.

Congolese company Busy Bee organizes scheduled and charter flights, as well as conducts medical evacuations in the east of the DRC.