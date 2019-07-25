UrduPoint.com
Death Toll In Somali Suicide Attack Rises To 6 People - Reports

Thu 25th July 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The number of people, who were killed by a Wednesday suicide attack in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, has risen to six, with six more injured, local media reported.

Earlier in the day, a blast hit the administration office in Mogadishu just hours after James Swan, the head of the UN assistance mission in the country, left the building where he had met with Mayor Abdirahman Omar. The latter was injured by the attack.

Several local and regional officials were injured by the explosion, while the city mayor is still missing, the Goobjoog news media outlet reported, citing Minister of Information Abdi Xayir Mareye.

The Al-Shabaab terror group, which pledged allegiance to al-Qaeda (outlawed in Russia), claimed responsibility for the attack, the Garowe Online media outlet reported.

Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s. The situation has been further complicated by Al-Shabaab militants, who are staging numerous attacks across the country in an attempt to impose a radical version of Sharia law in the country.

