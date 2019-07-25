Death toll in Somalia suicide bombing rises to 6

At six people including two district commissioners were killed, in a suicide bomb attack on a government building, in Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday

MOGADISHU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :At six people including two district commissioners were killed, in a suicide bomb attack on a government building, in Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday.

The mayor of the capital and governor of Benaadir administrative region were wounded, officials said.

Somali Information Minister Mohamed Abdi Hayir Mareye, told reporters that the killed included commissioners of Waberi and Abdi Asis districts and three directors of Benaadir regional administration.

"Governor of Benaadir Omar Osman and Mayor of Mogadishu are among those wounded," he said.

He added that the police and other security agencies, are investigating the attack.

Deputy Mayor of Mogadishu Mohamed Abdullahi Tulah, confirmed to local media that a female suicide bomber was behind the explosion.

He apprehended that someone from inside must have facilitated the bombing.

Somali-based al-Qaeda affiliated group al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the deadly suicide attack.

Hours before the blast, James Swan, the UN special representative for Somalia and an American diplomat, had a meeting with the mayor and his district commissioners in the municipal building.

"I deplore this heinous attack which not only demonstrates a violent disregard for the sanctity of human life, but also targets Somalis working to improve the lives of their fellow Somalis in the Mogadishu-Banadir region," Swan said in a statement.

Just three days ago, at least 17 people were killed and over 30 others wounded in a suicide car bomb blast, in Somali capital Mogadishu.

In October 2017, hundreds of people were killed in a double car bombing in Mogadishu, the deadliest attack in the country's history.